Some of the Henry Casey Camp members dressed in their Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR) uniforms participating in the Fall Family Weekend near Wilmington (left to right) Shawn A. Cox, Ray Fannin, Michael Sutton, and Charles Rose. Submitted photos Diamond J Rodeo riders ready to do some roping at the Fall Family Weekend. Submitted photos Civil War covered wagon at the Henry Casey Camp site provided visitors a place to rest and view photos of past events Casey Camp members have participated in and learn about the Civil War. Submitted photos

Over the weekend, a crowd estimated at over 3,500 people enjoyed the annual Fall Family Weekend sponsored by the Bible Baptist Church on its 30-acre church site near Wilmington. Several Henry Casey Camp 92 members conducted a living history program at a campsite located on the main midway at the event.

The Civil War campsite included a Civil War covered wagon provided by camp member Steven Powell, and three tents with flags and banners promoting the Sons of Union Veterans (SUVCW) and the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR). Camp members Christopher Grim and James L. Grim helped Steven Powell set up the campsite.

Past Camp Commander Ray Fannin used a large display of items used by Civil War soldiers to explain what life was like for soldiers during the Civil War and provided visitors an opportunity to learn about our Civil War heritage.

All the visitors attending the two-day event were treated to a free lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, and fresh baked pies on Saturday and barbeque ribs on Sunday. Free coffee, popcorn, snow cones and water were available both days to everyone.

Some of the many activities available to visitors at the event were hayrides, pedal tractor pulls, a petting zoo, pony rides, a cruise-in- & Jeep Show & Shine and a volleyball tournament and a lot of inflatables for the kids, and an outdoor Sunday worship service with an attendance of over 1,600 people.

Two attractions that generated a lot of attention were an R&L Carriers race car and the Sunday afternoon Diamond J Rodeo from Oklahoma that provided a lot of riding and roping for an excited crowd of spectators estimated to number more than 2,500.