From left, Putnam Elementary School Principal Jeri Earley recognizes Angela France, Charlene Stroud, and Amanda Johnson at Monday’s Blanchester Local Schools Board of Education meeting for their work with feeding the students during the summer learning program. Paul Crisp, another person recognized, was not present. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Blanchester Superintendent Randy Dunlap, right, recognizes Jennifer Chapin for all her work across multiple areas and her positive attitude. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Blanchester Middle School Principal Ryan Biggs, second from left, recognizes middle school teachers and the Valley Foundation for their work with students. They worked with students with STEM education and provided field trips for them. John Hamilton | News Journal photos

