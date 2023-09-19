Celebrating Constitution Week: Clinton County Commissioners, Kerry R. Steed and Mike McCarty, alongside esteemed members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), including Claire Robb, Susan Henry, Frances Sharp, Nancy Bernard, and Anessia Turner, receive a proclamation recognizing the George Clinton Chapter. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — In a ceremony held at the Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday morning, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) organization was presented with a proclamation recognizing the importance of its work during Constitution Week.

The event marked the official start of Daughters of the American Revolution Week, which coincides with Constitution Week, commemorating the formation and signing of the United States Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

“The board of Clinton County Commissioners of Clinton County, Ohio do hereby recognize September 17 through the 23rd, 2023, as George Clinton Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Week in Clinton County, Ohio and urge all citizens to study the Constitution and reflect on the privilege of being an American and the rights and responsibilities which that privilege involves,” said Commissioner President Kerry R. Steed, emphasizing the significance of this week.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, commonly known as DAR, is an organization that boasts a rich history dating back over 125 years. Its members come from diverse backgrounds and interests but share a common bond: having an ancestor who played a pivotal role in securing the independence of the United States of America. Eligibility for DAR membership is open to any woman ages 18 or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.

DAR members are vibrant and active women who are deeply passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, and honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. The organization is not only deeply rooted in history, but also highly relevant in today’s world, emphasized Frances Sharp, registrar for the George Clinton Chapter and former regent.

The Daughters of the American Revolution have a profound impact on their communities across the nation and the world. They actively support historic preservation, promote education, and engage in patriotic endeavors. Each year, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution awards multiple scholarships to students showing dedication to higher education in various fields, including history, economics, law, political science, medicine, nursing, and many more, according to dar.org.

As part of the Constitution Week celebrations, the George Clinton Chapter of the DAR has set up a beautiful display in the Clinton County History Center, paying homage to the pivotal moment in American history when the Constitution was formed and signed.

“DAR was formed after the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). They wouldn’t let any women join. So, the women developed their own organization and it became way bigger than the men’s organization,” said Susan Henry, former regent of the chapter.

The George Clinton Chapter, named after Vice President George Clinton, who was in office at the time of the chapter’s formation in 1896, is a representative of the DAR in Clinton County. According to Sharp, “This chapter has 91 dedicated members, and they are just a small part of the over 6,000 DAR members in the state of Ohio.”

Present at the commissioners’ meeting to accept the proclamation were dedicated DAR members Claire Ropp, Susan Henry, Frances Sharp, Anessia Turner, and Nancy Bernard.