LEES CREEK — Clinton-Massie had 17 aces in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 volleyball win over East Clinton Monday night.

“We started out slow but were able to fix our mistakes and finish strong,” Massie coach Brianna Machado said.

East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said, “This was a tough match. We didn’t play our game. We had 17 missed serves and they aced us 17 times. We have got to fix our service errors in order to win games.”

Emma Redman had nine kills, seven aces and six digs for the Falcons. Six different Massie players had aces in the win.

For East Clinton, Karsyn Jamison had eight kills and Lauren Runyon had seven kills and eight digs.

After an 0-5 start to the season, the Falcons have won five of their last nine matches and stand 5-9 overall.

East Clinton is 5-8 on the year.

SUMMARY

Sept 18, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 3, East Clinton 0

EC STATS

Emily Arnold 1 kill, 2 aces, 5 assists, 1 block, 2 digs

Taylor Barton 2 aces, 1 assist, 5 digs

Sydney Beiting 4 digs

Hadlie Clark 2 assists

Karsyn Jamison 8 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs

Colie Murarescu 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 dig

Cheyenne Reed 2 kills, 7 assists, 1 block, 3 digs

Abbi Reynolds 1 kill, 3 digs

Lauren Runyon 7 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs

Liz Schiff 4 digs

CM STATS

Brelee Addington 1 kill 1 ace 1 dig

Laila Davis 4 kills 2 aces 10 digs 1 block

Annalyse George 6 assists 4 digs

Natalee Hillman 4 kills 2 aces 7 digs

Sophia Jones 3 digs

Peyton Owens 1 dig

Emma Redman 9 kills 7 aces 6 digs

Sydney Schneder 13 assists 3 aces

Lila Theetge 2 kills 1 dig

Maddie Ward 4 digs

Olivia Ward 1 ace 12 digs