LEES CREEK — Clinton-Massie had 17 aces in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 volleyball win over East Clinton Monday night.
“We started out slow but were able to fix our mistakes and finish strong,” Massie coach Brianna Machado said.
East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said, “This was a tough match. We didn’t play our game. We had 17 missed serves and they aced us 17 times. We have got to fix our service errors in order to win games.”
Emma Redman had nine kills, seven aces and six digs for the Falcons. Six different Massie players had aces in the win.
For East Clinton, Karsyn Jamison had eight kills and Lauren Runyon had seven kills and eight digs.
After an 0-5 start to the season, the Falcons have won five of their last nine matches and stand 5-9 overall.
East Clinton is 5-8 on the year.
SUMMARY
Sept 18, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Clinton-Massie 3, East Clinton 0
EC STATS
Emily Arnold 1 kill, 2 aces, 5 assists, 1 block, 2 digs
Taylor Barton 2 aces, 1 assist, 5 digs
Sydney Beiting 4 digs
Hadlie Clark 2 assists
Karsyn Jamison 8 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs
Colie Murarescu 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 dig
Cheyenne Reed 2 kills, 7 assists, 1 block, 3 digs
Abbi Reynolds 1 kill, 3 digs
Lauren Runyon 7 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs
Liz Schiff 4 digs
CM STATS
Brelee Addington 1 kill 1 ace 1 dig
Laila Davis 4 kills 2 aces 10 digs 1 block
Annalyse George 6 assists 4 digs
Natalee Hillman 4 kills 2 aces 7 digs
Sophia Jones 3 digs
Peyton Owens 1 dig
Emma Redman 9 kills 7 aces 6 digs
Sydney Schneder 13 assists 3 aces
Lila Theetge 2 kills 1 dig
Maddie Ward 4 digs
Olivia Ward 1 ace 12 digs