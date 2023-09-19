East Clinton freshmen win 3-set battle with county rival East Clinton freshmen win 3-set battle with county rival East Clinton freshmen win 3-set battle with county rival

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 Monday night.

East Clinton coach Bob Malone said the Astros struggled early on serve receive but turned it around and began playing much better as the match went on.

“We get better and become a more cohesive unit every game we play,” Malone said.

SUMMARY

Sept 18, 2023

@East Clinton Middle School

Astros 2 Falcons 1

EC STATS

Taylor Brown 2 aces, 2 points, 2 kills

Kendall DeBold 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 point, 1 dig 2 passes

Paiton Kidder 7 points, 1 dig

Madison Roberts 1 ace, 5 points, 3 digs 4 passes

Taylynn Spurlock 4 aces, 5 points, 1 kill, 4 assists 5 passes

Kaylee Terrell 4 kills, 1 point, 1 dig 12 passes

Kenzi Terrell 8 aces, 19 points, 3 kills, 9 assists, 3 digs 10 passes

Crystina Wisecup 1 ace, 1 point 7 passes

Grace Wiseman 1 kill 1 pass