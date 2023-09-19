East Clinton freshmen win 3-set battle with county rival

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 Monday night.
East Clinton coach Bob Malone said the Astros struggled early on serve receive but turned it around and began playing much better as the match went on.
“We get better and become a more cohesive unit every game we play,” Malone said.
SUMMARY
Sept 18, 2023
@East Clinton Middle School
Astros 2 Falcons 1
EC STATS
Taylor Brown 2 aces, 2 points, 2 kills
Kendall DeBold 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 point, 1 dig 2 passes
Paiton Kidder 7 points, 1 dig
Madison Roberts 1 ace, 5 points, 3 digs 4 passes
Taylynn Spurlock 4 aces, 5 points, 1 kill, 4 assists 5 passes
Kaylee Terrell 4 kills, 1 point, 1 dig 12 passes
Kenzi Terrell 8 aces, 19 points, 3 kills, 9 assists, 3 digs 10 passes
Crystina Wisecup 1 ace, 1 point 7 passes
Grace Wiseman 1 kill 1 pass