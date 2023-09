East Clinton JV wins 2-set match with Clinton-Massie

LEES CREEK — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by East Clinton 25-9, 25-16 Monday night.

CM coach Aubrey Hoffman said Alyssa Sandlin, freshman, played an amazing second set as a setter. Freshmen Heaven Werner and Brooklyn Beckett played great games at the net.

Makayla Seaman led EC with three kills while Haley Carroll and Sahara Tate had five digs each.

Sept 18, 2023

EC STATS

Taylor Brown 2 kills, 2 serves.

Haley Carroll 5 digs, 2 passes.

Kaylin Childers 1 kill.

Makayla Seaman 3 kills, 7 serves, 2 aces, 1 dig

Taylynn Spurlock 1 assist, 5 serves, 3 aces.

Sahara Tate 2 kills, 5 serves, 1 ace, 5 digs.

Kaylee Terrell 1 kill, 3 serves, 1 assist, 1 serve, 3 digs.

Kenzi Terrell 8 serves, 5 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig.

Kiera Null 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig.

Carla Hurtado 2 serves, 1 dig.