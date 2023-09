Falcon JV concludes season with two convincing wins

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team concluded its season Monday night with a convincing pair of wins at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The Falcons, who finished 8-1 on the season, defeated both Wilmington and Bethel-Tate. Massie had 188 while WHS finished with 231 and BT had 233.

Massie co-match medalists were Quinton Smith and Micah Ruther with 45s.

Others scoring were Liam Denehy 53, Brandon Bowling 54, Ethan Robinette 55 and Conner Jacobs with a 61.