Board of DD sets meeting dates

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meetings at 12 p.m. on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, and Nov. 21. All meetings will be held in the administrative conference room of Building D at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 in Wilmington.

Community Action to meet

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 20 at 100 Commons Lane., Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

DWCIC to hold meeting

The DWCIC (Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation) will be meeting on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Wilmington City Building Community Room, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Wilmington City Schools BOE to meet

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Holmes Elementary School, located at 1350 W. Truesdell St. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.