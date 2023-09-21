This fall’s clinic location will be in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Health District (CCHD) and its community partners will host this fall’s first “Drive-Thru” style flu & COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 1-3 p.m.

This fall’s clinic location will be in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Entrance to the parking lot will be through the main gate located at 958 W. Main St. Individuals are asked to pre-register for a vaccination time slot at this link: https://cchdscheduler.timetap.com/#/ .

This CCHD clinic is supported by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, and Engineer’s Office along with community volunteers. Thank you to the Clinton County Agricultural Society for providing this year’s host location, said CCHD officials.

For ages 12-plus years, vaccines available at these “Drive Thru” clinics are both influenza (flu) and COVID-19. Flu vaccines available include the high dose vaccine for those ages 65-plus years. COVID-19 vaccine available will be the Pfizer brand. (It is uncertain when the Moderna brand of COVID-19 vaccine will be available.)

Some additional details:

– Updated COVID-19 vaccine is available after two months from last COVID-19 vaccination.

– Both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine may be taken at the same time.

– Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

Other 2023 “Drive Thru” Clinic dates: All October Wednesdays- Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, and Oct. 25. Pre-registration for appointments on these dates will soon be available here: https://cchdscheduler.timetap.com/#/ .

Those Clinton County residents who are not comfortable with online scheduling may call the office at (937) 382-3829 for assistance with scheduling an appointment. Citizens may also stop by the office in person for scheduling assistance, too.

Please visit the website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict. For the latest updates, follow CCHD on its social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.