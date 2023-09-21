Laura Saunders, RN, was recently honored with the prestigious ScionHealth Monarch Award at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Submitted photo

Clinton Memorial Hospital announced that Laura Saunders, RN, cardiac diagnostics, has been honored with the prestigious ScionHealth Monarch Award for her outstanding dedication, exceptional patient care, and unwavering commitment to the community.

The ScionHealth Monarch Award is a recognition program that celebrates and acknowledges healthcare professionals who consistently go above and beyond in delivering exceptional healthcare services, according to a news release. Saunders was selected as the recipient of this esteemed award based on her remarkable contributions to patient care, her leadership within the hospital, and her commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of her patients.

Saunders, with 44 years of dedicated service at Clinton Memorial Hospital, has been recognized for her compassionate and empathetic approach to patient care. Her colleagues describe her as a role model and a source of inspiration in the hospital. She consistently demonstrates exceptional clinical expertise and is known for her ability to connect with patients on a personal level, ensuring they receive the highest quality care with warmth and compassion, according to hospital officials.

“Receiving the ScionHealth Monarch Award is a testament to Laura Saunders’ exceptional skills, dedication, and compassion,” said Tom Daskalakis, CEO of Clinton Memorial Hospital. “Laura embodies the core values of our hospital, and her commitment to patient-centered care has made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals within our community.”

The ScionHealth Monarch Award recognizes individuals who not only excel in their professional roles but also make meaningful contributions to the communities they serve. Saunders exemplifies this commitment through her involvement in our community and her dedication to promoting health and wellness beyond the hospital walls, officials said.