Falcons complete 2nd straight perfect league season

WILMINGTON — Completing its second straight perfect league season, Clinton-Massie girls tennis is once again champions of the SBAAC American Division.

The Falcons won four of five courts Thursday and easily outdistanced runnerup Wilmington in the league tournament at the 10-court WHS tennis complex. Clinton-Massie went unbeaten in the regular season and tournament in 2022 as well.

The Hurricane had three runnersup and two third place finishers on the day.

“That’s a huge improvement over last year’s fourth place tie and I’m very happy with how our girls played,” Wilmington coach Doug Cooper said.

Last season, the Falcons were runnersup on four courts with the Green-Wonderly pairing their only league champion.

This season, depth was once again apparent for Clinton-Massie but this time around the titles went from one to four.

With their wins, Jones at second singles and the Gasaway/Dunham pairing finished their league seasons with unbeaten records.

SUMMARY

Sept 21, 2023

SBAAC American Division

Girls Tennis Championship

@Wilmington High School

Teams

Clinton-Massie 41, Wilmington 33, New Richmond 31, Batavia 25, Western Brown 23, Goshen 17

Brackets

Singles

CM 1: Addison Swope defeated Layna Holmes, Wil, 6-2, 6-2; defeated E Redmond, NR, 6-1, 6-3 and finished first. Champ: Addison Swope

WIL 1: Layna Holmes defeated N Kuntz, Gos, 6-2, 6-1; was defeated by Swope, CM, 2-6, 2-6; defeated Collier, Bat, 6-4, 6-3 and finished third. Champ: Addison Swope, CM

CM 2: Maria Jones defeated Sofia Castillo, Wil, 6-2, 6-0; defeated McHenry, Bat, 6-1, 6-0 and finished first. Champ: Maria Jones

WIL 2: Sofia Castillo defeated C. Ware, WB, 6-3, 6-2; was defeated by Jones, CM, 2-6, 0-6; defeated N. Colonel, NR, 6-2, 6-2 and finished third. Champ: Maria Jones, CM

CM 3: Lilly Logsdon was defeated by P Ollendick, NR; was defeated by Holmer, Bat, 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 and finished fourth. Champ: P. Ollendick, NR

WIL 3: Reagan Henry defeated Holmer, Bat, 6-2, 6-0; was defeated by P. Ollendick, NR, 3-6, 2-6 and finished second. Champ: P. Ollendick, NR

Doubles

CM 1: Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green defeated Fouss, Adams, NR, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; defeated Holliday, Wheeler, Wil, 6-2, 6-0 and finished first. Champ: Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green

WIL 1: Bailey Wheeler, Cary Holliday defeated Lucas, Young, WB, 6-1, 6-3; were defeated by Wonderly, Green, CM, 2-6, 0-6 and finished second. Champ: Wonderly, Green, CM

CM 2: Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway defeated Crone, Roberts, NR, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; defeated Gatti, Heys, Wil, 6-3, 6-3 and finished first. Champ: Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway.

WIL 2: Elana Gatti, Josie Heys, Wil, defeated Ashbrook, Wylie, WB, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); were defeated by Dunham, Gasaway, CM, 3-6, 3-6 and finished second. Champ: Gasaway, Dunham, CM

Clinton-Massie claimed titles at first singles (Addison Swope), second singles (Maria Jones), first doubles (Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green) and second doubles (Elle Dunham and Noel Gasaway).