Board members of the East Clinton Local School District gather during the Tuesday evening meeting to discuss various updates and initiatives for the upcoming academic year. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

SABINA — The East Clinton Local School District Board of Education convened on Tuesday evening and discussed a range of topics and updates pertinent to the district.

Here are some of the key highlights from the meeting:

Administrative Reports

Sabina Elementary Principal Matthew Willian presented an upbeat report, emphasizing a strong start to the academic year at Sabina Elementary. He proudly announced that both Sabina and New Vienna received outstanding ratings of 4.5 out of 5 stars, the highest in the county. Willian elaborated on various assessments currently in progress, including the Heggerty assessment, which assesses phonemic awareness skills. He shared data demonstrating significant progress among first and second graders who had received a full year of Heggerty instruction, highlighting the program’s effectiveness in improving literacy skills.

Willian also reported on a successful parent meeting, with over 60 families attending.

“Teachers did an excellent job presenting at those meetings,” he said.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss grade-specific developments, evolving expectations, and upcoming state tests. Willian expressed excitement about literacy progress and the recent installation of striking graphics at Sabina’s front entrance, along with shatter-proof glass.

Middle school principal Matthew Melnek outlined the school’s focus on data-driven decision-making. They have been actively conducting assessments to guide intervention plans and provide support to students. A new initiative includes a 30-minute intervention period every Friday, allowing students to request assistance from teachers when needed. Additionally, personalized learning is being introduced, with students taking a personalized learning inventory quiz to build a portfolio of their learning styles.

Melnek announced the establishment of a student-run organization called the “Mediation Council,” aimed at empowering students to collaborate on problem-solving within the school community. He also praised the school’s athletic teams, noting a positive shift in school pride and sports enthusiasm.

Superintendent’s Report

Superintendent Eric Magee provided updates on ongoing construction projects. Areas A, B, and C of the high school building have seen progress, including the installation of sprinklers and overhead tasks. Plans are in place to transition the high school into Area B and C by mid-October. The current high school office space will be transformed into a project lab.

Area D, the middle school addition, has received a fire tank and is undergoing work on outdoor eating and classroom spaces.

Magee said, “We are very appreciative of the fire department for coming and filling up the fire tank with water for us.”

The gymnasium floor has been completed, with locker rooms being set up. The gym equipment and wall pads are expected soon. Magee praised the progress and anticipates full use of the gym soon.

Treasurer’s Report by John Stanley

Treasurer John Stanley delivered a comprehensive financial report during the meeting. He began by providing insights into tax settlements, explaining that as of August, the district had received Clinton County’s tax settlement. The collection for property tax year 2022, which is collected in calendar year 2023, amounted to $3,217,000. This figure, although slightly lower than last year’s tax year 2021 collection of $3.4 million, is expected to align with the previous year once Highland County’s tax settlement is received. Typically, Highland County’s settlement arrives approximately two weeks after Clinton County’s.

Stanley also delved into expenditure updates related to the ongoing construction projects. He noted that the district had spent just under $17.5 million of the approximately $23 million total allocated for the project. Within this allocation, New Vienna’s project cost approximately $3.7 million, while Sabina’s project came in at approximately $3.9 million. These figures have remained relatively stable for several months.

Consent Agenda Items Approved

The board approved various consent agenda items, including bus and van routes for the 2023-2024 school year, Camp Joy fees of of $55 per student, annual appropriations for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and a job description for an athletic administrative assistant.

Upcoming Meetings

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the middle school media center. The National Honor Society Blood Drive is Oct. 16. The first Academic Advisory council meeting will be held Oct. 9.