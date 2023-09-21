Real estate transactions

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Shell I Real Estate LLC to Eviana LLC to 24 Sooner St., Sabina, 215 Hulse St, Sabina, both $26,000.

Anthony W. and Kathleen L. Adams to Federal National Mortgage Association, 465 Westfield Dr., Wilmington.

Priscilla L. Vaughan Farm Trust to Wayne A. McKay RLT, 0 New Burlington Rd., Chester Township, $240,100.

Tami L. Showen to Kirby Keith and Antoinette Marie Seeger *SD, 172 Woods Edge, Union Township, $505,000.

Rodney, David, and Ricky E. Christen to Austin T. Jennett and Karl Snyder, 733 Irvin Rd., Marion Township, $212,000.

Gary L. and Laura C. Loftin *SD to Troy D. and Veronica R. Brown, 2717 Martinsville Rd., Clark Township.

Mark A. and Laura C. Loftin *SD to Troy D. and Veronica R. Brown, 515 E. Center St., $85,000.

Smoky S Real Estate LLC to Eviana LLC, 23 Sooner St., Sabina, $13,000.

Janice G. Bennett to Gabriel A. Peck, 5953 Farmers Rd., Unit 5F, Clark Township, $150,000.

Stephen K. Schmid to Rachel Lamb, 4264 Antioch Rd., Green Township, $269,000.

Bill Marine to Elijah W. and Alyssa E. Cole *SD, 247 N. Spring St., Wilmington, $175,000.

Charles E. and Helen M. Kirkendall *SD to Charles E. Kirkendall, 944 and 1016 Canada Rd., Jefferson Township.

John C. Waddle FT to Lena Duffey, Snow Hill Rd., Wayne Township.

Brian W. Garber to M. William and Kelly J. Pitts *SD, 1577 SR 72, Richland Township, $19,000.

Jeffrey Lee, Sandra J. and Jean Elaine Finley to Jeffrey Lee 3/4 INT and Jean Elaine Finley 1/4 INT, 7416 SR, Wayne Township.

ELM MHC LLC to Emerald Pines MHC LLC, 300 N. South St., New Vienna.

Randall D. and Kelly J. Williams *SD to Brittany and Matthew Williams *SD, 6132 Hornbeam Rd., Wayne Township, $256,600.

Ernest Maerki to Ernest F. and Terah N. Maerki, 938 Woodville Rd., Marion Township.

Brian B. and Mary M. Roberts *SD to Michelle S. and James B. Moore *SD, 1186 Sylvan Dr., Wilmington, $235,000.

Shell I Real Estate ELLC to Michelle Adkins, 18 Sooner St., Sabina, $13,000.

Margaret M. Brausch RLT to Jacqueline Soete, 1393 Meadow Ridge Cir., Wilmington, $8,000.

Charles W. and Tonia L. Farley *SD to Farleigh Properties LLC, 113 Krebs Dr., Sabina.

Tamara Michelle 1/2 INT and Chris S. Campbell 1/2 INT *SD to Tamara Michell Campbell, 269 Romans Rd., Clark Township.

Donald R. and Sharon M. Johnson *SD to Michael and Sheryl Cebula *SD, Haney Rd., Adams Township.

Donald J. and Frances H. Moore *SD to Frances Moore, 741 Hamilton Rd., Wayne Township.

Virgil E. Anders 1/2 INT and Teresa Fox 1/2 INT to Teresa Fox, 350 Florence Ave., Wilmington.

Jeanne A. Alexander to Jeanne A. and Kristina Alexander *SD, Shawnee Trace Rd., Jefferson Township and 1543 Shawnee Trace Rd., Marion Township.

Barry L. and Marie M. Covert *SD to Margie M. Covert, 106 Fawn Ln., Blanchester.

Gordon L. and Dorrena L. Deck *SD to Dorrenna L. Deck, 3526 Antioch Rd., Green Township.

Geraldine J. Smith to Jennifer Kay Vanzandbergen and Chris Thompson *SD, 4421 W. SR 350, Vernon Township, $260,000.

Kyle A., Timothy C. and Amy H. Howard *SD to Joshua G. Day, 1053 W. Main St., Wilmington, $209,000.

RSJ Real Estate LLC to 1053 Property LLC, 1053 W. Main St., Wilmington, $125,000.