Love produces a real faith

The love of God should be sufficient for all.

The songwriter John H. Sammis along with Daniel B. Towner wrote the song “Trust and Obey.” Here’s a portion of those lyrics:

“Trust and obey for there is no other way to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey.”

To possess this type of confidence we must be complete in our faith in Christ, with no wavering or doubt.

What we need is to have our trust and obedience fortified in our faith in our ever-loving and faithful God.

Faith is believing in something though we may not be able to see it or touch it at a given moment.

Hebrews 11.1

“Now Faith is the reality of what is hoped for, the proof “of what is not seen.

The unseen is as real as that which can be seen.”

We exhibit faith all the time, we believe in the air we breathe though we have never seen it; we sit down and question whether the chair is sturdy enough to hold us up so we don’t fall. If we can exhibit faith in these common areas of our lives, why not show that same confidence in our loving God?

Hebrews 11:6

“Now without faith, it is impossible to please God”

If we have no faith, God is not pleased. Life for all believers is to be lived out by pleasing God. To please God is to obey and trust Him. To obey and trust him is to have faith in Him, and to have faith in him is to love him.

Mark 12:30

“Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.”

Every part of our being is to love. To accomplish this, we have to lean on Him even in the best of circumstances. It should be easy, however, at certain times of our lives his unfathomable love for us outweighs our love for Him.

Byron McGee is the pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington.