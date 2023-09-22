ECHS announces homecoming schedule

SABINA — East Clinton High School’s homecoming festivities will kick off with a Hollywood-themed extravaganza. This year, the Astros are rolling out the red carpet for a week of celebration, including the much-anticipated homecoming dance.
Homecoming Dance Premier Event:
– Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
– Tickets: $10
– Ticket Sales: Monday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 28
– Sales Locations: Room 202 before and after school, and during lunch
– Important Note: Tickets must be purchased before the dance. Students must grab theirs by Thursday, Sept. 28 and prepare for a night of glitz and glamour.
Homecoming Parade:
– Date: Thursday, Sept. 28
– Time: 6 p.m.
– Location: Sabina
– Parade Route: Starting at Farmers Exchange, heading down South Howard (729), and concluding at College Street.
Bonfire Extravaganza:
– Date: Thursday, Sept. 28
– Time: Approximately 6:45 p.m. (immediately after the parade)
– Location: Across from the board office in the grass area
– Details: After the parade, keep the energy alive with our homecoming bonfire. Gather around as participants light up the night and celebrate the Astros in style!
King and Queen Announcement:
– To be announced prior to kickoff