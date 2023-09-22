ECHS announces homecoming schedule

SABINA — East Clinton High School’s homecoming festivities will kick off with a Hollywood-themed extravaganza. This year, the Astros are rolling out the red carpet for a week of celebration, including the much-anticipated homecoming dance.

Homecoming Dance Premier Event:

– Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

– Tickets: $10

– Ticket Sales: Monday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 28

– Sales Locations: Room 202 before and after school, and during lunch

– Important Note: Tickets must be purchased before the dance. Students must grab theirs by Thursday, Sept. 28 and prepare for a night of glitz and glamour.

Homecoming Parade:

– Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

– Time: 6 p.m.

– Location: Sabina

– Parade Route: Starting at Farmers Exchange, heading down South Howard (729), and concluding at College Street.

Bonfire Extravaganza:

– Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

– Time: Approximately 6:45 p.m. (immediately after the parade)

– Location: Across from the board office in the grass area

– Details: After the parade, keep the energy alive with our homecoming bonfire. Gather around as participants light up the night and celebrate the Astros in style!

King and Queen Announcement:

– To be announced prior to kickoff