Week 6 Football Final: Bethel-Tate 26, East Clinton 16

BETHEL — East Clinton’s fumble at the 1 yard line turned in to a 99-yard touchdown return for Bethel-Tate Friday in a 26-16 win for the Tigers.

Down 20-0, East Clinton stormed back behind a strong defensive effort to within 20-16 late in the third period.

Following a second interception of the game for Noah Mess, East Clinton had the ball and chance to take the lead. EC head coach Steven Olds said one East Clinton touchdown on that drive was wiped out by penalty.

Then a few plays later, with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter, the Astros lost the ball at the 1 and Nolan Darnell of Bethel-Tate picked it up and rumbled 99 yards the other way for a touchdown to seal the win.

East Clinton has lost seven straight games against Bethel-Tate in a series that dates back to 1970. The Astros have won 10 of 19 meetings all-time.

“The kids played great,” Olds said. “Just came up short again.”

The Astros trailed 20-0 after quarter and seemed destined for a big loss.

But Glenn Peacock scored the first touchdown for East Clinton and Aiden Conger added the two-point run to make it 20-8 at the half.

Mess came up with his first interception in the third and the Astros offense capitalized. On a fourth and 11 play, Conger hooked up with Dameon Williams on a 26-yard scoring play. Conger added the two-point run and East Clinton was within four, 20-16.

Peacock finished with 65 yards on 18 attempts. Conger had 75 yards on 20 rushes.

