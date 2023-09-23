Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett Photos by Kira Kidd and April Garrett

BLANCHESTER — With a swarming defense leading the charge, Blanchester continued its mastery of Clermont Northeastern Friday night with a 46-7 win on Homecoming 2023 at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Rockets had just five yards of total offense, which included -30 yards rushing according to BHS statistics.

Clermont Northeastern’s only points came on a 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown following Chase Barnes’ second touchdown run of the night. Blanchester’s 14-0 lead was down to 14-7.

It was all Wildcats after that. BHS put 32 unanswered points on the board, capped by Homecoming King Seth Perkins scoring from eight yards eight in the final period.

Blanchester has won 27 of the last 28 meetings with CNE and holds a 38-15-1 lead all-time.

Jude Huston led the ferocious Wildcats defense with eight tackles, including three sacks. He had a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown late in the first half to make it 33-7 at the break.

On offense, Blanchester ran for 292 yards with Sebastian Smith picking up 138 of those on just 11 rushes. Bryce Sipple ran for 61 and passed for 107, those aerial yards coming on two long scoring plays (77 and 30 yards) to Zach Musselman.

SUMMARY

Sept 22, 2023

@Barbour Memorial Field

Blanchester 46, Clermont NE 7

B^7^26^7^6^^46

CNE^0^7^0^0^^7

SCORING

First Quarter

B-Chase Barnes 9 yard run (Sam McEntire PAT)

Second Quarter

B-Chase Barnes 10 yard run (Sam McEntire PAT)

CNE-98 yard kickoff return (Connor Yeager PAT)

B-Sebastian Smith 1 yard run (PAT failed)

B-Zach Musselman 77 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Sam McEntire PAT)

B-Jude Huston 40 yard fumble return (PAT failed)

Third Quarter

B-Zach Musselman 30 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Sam McEntire PAT)

Fourth Quarter

B-Seth Perkins 8 yard run (PAT failed)

STATISTICS

PLAYS-YARDS: B 47-399, CNE 34-5

RUSHING: Blan (292) Sebastian Smith 11-138-1, Bryce Sipple 12-61-0, Chase Barnes 6-37, Ayden Basham 4-23; CNE (-30)

PASSING: Blan (107) Bryce Sipple 2-8-1, 107 yards 2 TD; CNE (35) 8-11-0, 35 yards

RECEIVING: Blan (107) Zach Musselman 2-107-2; CNE (35)

FIRST DOWNS: Blan 16, CNE 4

PENALTIES: Blan 3-25, CNE 3-25

TACKLES: Jude Huston 8, 3 sacks; Sebastian Smith 5, 1 tfl; Chase Barnes 4; Tristan Malone 4, 2 tfl; Ayden Basham 2, 1 tfl; Xander Culberson 1; Kane Scott 4, 1 sack; Austin Dick 2, 1 tfl; Sam McEntire 1; Cooper Reynolds 1; Collin Elston 1.