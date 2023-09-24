John Swartzel Photos John Swartzel Photos John Swartzel Photos John Swartzel Photos John Swartzel Photos John Swartzel Photos

WILMINGTON — With 649 total yards, the Wilmington College offense was in high gear Saturday in a 49-24 Homecoming win over Capital University at Townsend Field.

Derek Larimer threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns, and for a second game this season three of those went to Lathon Jones.

The running game churned its way to 264 yards with Nehemiah Jenkins rushing for 200 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

Wilmington is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Jones, who caught three touchdowns in the opener, finished with seven catches for 167 yards and three scores.

On defense, Jalaun Covington and Zac Schmidt led WC with seven tackles. Jarod Lee had six tackles and an interception. Xzerious Stinnett had six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Lincoln Washington and Noah Perry both had sacks.

It was a relatively uneventful first quarter Wilmington led 7-3. But just 39 seconds in to the second quarter, the Quakers begin to find their stride as Larimer hit Jones from 25 yards out.

After a quick Capital score, 14-10, Larimer to Jones struck again 63 seconds later. Larimer and Jones completed their TD hat trick with another 25-yard scoring play to make it 28-10.

Two more Larimer scoring passes when to Najee Dade and Saa’lih Muhammed in the third and pushed the lead to 42-17.

The Quakers will travel north to John Carroll 1:30 p.m. Saturday.