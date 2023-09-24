WHS 2nd, BHS 4th in K flight of Coaches Classic

WILMINGTON — In Flight K of the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic, Wilmington finished second and Blanchester fourth Saturday on the WHS courts.

“Runners up on four courts with Ursuline Academy in the field is not a bad result,” Wilmington head coach Doug Cooper said. “It’s been a long week, but the players dug deep to come away with a strong second place finish.”

Singles players Layna Holmes, Sofia Castillo and Reagan Henry were second as was the doubles pairing of Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday.

Blanchester actually moved up a flight to against better competition.

“First off, a huge thanks to Doug and Wilmington for hosting,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “We ended up choosing to play one flight higher than we should have just to get to play at Wilmington. This allowed us to get done in a little over three hours and allowed our kids to get to homecoming dance preparations.”

Ursuline Academy B won the tournament with 18 points. Wilmington followed with 14, Talawanda was next with 11 and Blanchester finished with seven.

Katelyn Toles was third at second singles and the first doubles team of Taylor baker and Greta Quigley also was third.

”I thought we competed very well against three very strong teams,” Sexton said. “All of our singles had excellent days. Lilly (Bates) hung right in there with three very good players, including an 8-6 loss to the eventual winner Talawanda. Katelyn (Toles) grinded out three matches. She played very well. I was so happy for Lydia (Siler) and how she played. She’s been working through some things in her game and I thought this was her best day since early in the season. She played very well and it should give her a ton of confidence heading into the end of the season and the offseason.

“Doubles ran into strong teams at both positions. We competed well but just weren’t able to get a win.”

SUMMARY

Sept 23, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington

1S-Layna Holmes defeated Ursuline 8-0; was defeated by Talawanda 5-8; defeated Blanchester 8-5. Finished second.

2S-Sofia Castillo was defeated by Ursuline 2-8; defeated Talawanda 8-3; defeated Blanchester 8-6. Finished second.

3S-Reagan Henry was defeated by Ursuline 3-8; was defeated by Talawanda 7-9; defeated Blanchester 8-0. Finished second

1D-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler were defeated by Ursuline 5-8; defeated Talawanda 8-3; defeated Blanchester 8-1. Finished second

2D-Josie Heys, Elena Gatti were defeated by Ursuline 0-8; were defeated by Talawanda 2-8; defeated Blanchester 8-2. Finished third.

Blanchester

1S-Lilly Bates was defeated by Talawanda 6-8; was defeated by Urusline 2-8; was defeated by Wilmington 5-8. Finished fourth

2S-Katelyn Toles defeated Talawanda 8-6; was defeated by Ursuline 8-4; was defeated by Wilmington 6-8. Finished third.

3S-Lydia Siler defeated Talawanda 8-5; was defeated by Ursuline 1-8; was defeated by Wilmington 0-8. Finished third.

1D-Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley were defeated by Talawanda 8-9 (4-7); were defeated by Ursuline 4-8; were defeated by Wilmington 1-8. Finished fourth.

2D-Breanna Weldon, Gracie Kaehler were defeated by Talawanda 2-8; were defeated by Ursuline 0-8; were defeated by Heys, Gatti 2-8. Finished fourth.