City Revitalization Grant Committee to meet

The City Revitalization Grant Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at the community room, first floor, in the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St.

Commissioners to hold special session

The Board of Clinton County Commissioners will hold a special session on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. to hold a joint meeting with Wilson Township at 5224 State Route 72 North, Sabina to discuss economic development, broadband, administrative campus and other matters of interest to Wilson Township and other topics brought to the board.

Clark Twp. Trustees to hold special meeting

The Clark Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. in the township building. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss personnel issues.

Washington Twp. Trustees change meeting date

Washington Township Trustees changed their next meeting date originally scheduled for Oct. 2. They will meet on Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at the township house located at 162 SR 350 East in Cuba.

Rural Water Services Council to hold business meeting

Rural Water Services Council will be holding its annual business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd, Wilmington. For additional information, contact Joseph Pheil, executive director of Ohio Rural Water Association, at (800) 589-7985.