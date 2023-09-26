From left, Mykel O’Doll, Matilda Rovan, Tripp Stonerock, and Eldon Shank were recognized as PAX Leaders at Monday’s Wilmington City School Board meeting at Holmes Elementary School. Students who were recognized, but not present were Nyia Noble, Bentley Knauff, Corie Jones, Brailee Stewart, Bradyn Wright, and Charlie Edwards.

John Hamilton | News Journal