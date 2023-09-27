Wheeler, Holliday comeback highlights Hurricane 4-1 win

WILMINGTON — In one of the best team performances of the season, Wilmington rallied for a 4-1 victory over New Richmond Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

“This was probably our best team performance, top to bottom, all season,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “I’m very proud of how well our players bounced back from last night to secure an 8-2 record in the division.”

Matches on all five courts were competitive but one match highlighted the grittiness of the Hurricane this season.

Down 3-6, 7-5, 0-5 in the third set, Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday came back from the brink for a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-1) win at first doubles.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen (that), they came back from 0-5 in the third set to win the match,” Cooper said. “It was a remarkable comeback.”

At first singles, Layna Holmes came back from a first-set loss to defeat No. 1 singles tournament runner Emily Redmond 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 at first singles.

Said Cooper, “Sofia (Castillo) would not quit and persevered game after game to win in straight sets, Reagan (Henry) played great against the third singles league champ. It was great to have Josie (Heys) back in the lineup after an important college visit (Monday). We missed her.”

SUMMARY

Sept 26, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 4, Lions 1

Singles

1-Layna Holmes defeated Emily Redmond 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

2-Sofia Castillo defeated Nicole Colonel 7-5, 6-2

3-Reagan Henry was defeated by Payton Ollendick 3-6, 4-6

Doubles

1-Bailey Wheeler, Cary Holliday defeated Audrey Fouss, Jenna Adams 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-1)

2-Josie Heys, Elena Gatti defeated Cassidy Crome, Kadynce Roberts 6-2, 6-3