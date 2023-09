Massie girls hand Hurricane 6-2 defeat

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 6-2 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer at Alumni Field.

Massie is 4-7-1 overall and 2-4-1 in the American Division.

The Hurricane drops to 1-9-1 in all games and 0-7 in the division.

Taliah Billingsley scored both WHS goals.