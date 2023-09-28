Clinton-Massie junior Andy Steed was sectional medalist Thursday.

MIAMISBURG — Andy Steed overpowered the course Thursday and the Clinton-Massie boys golf team advanced as a team to next week’s district tournament.

Playing in the Division II Sectional boys golf tournament at Pipestone Golf Course, Steed fired a 2-under par 70 to top the field while the Falcons finished 17 shots behind tournament winner Alter.

The Division II Southwest District tournament will be Tuesday at Heatherwoode Golf Course in Springboro. From there, the top three teams and the top three individuals not on a qualifying team will move on to the state tournament.

“We had a very good practice round Tuesday,” Clinton-Massie coach Phil Larrick said. “I was very happy with how they prepared. I felt like they were definitely ready.”

In addition to Steed’s 34-36 round, Clinton-Massie had Owen Goodwin finish in the top five, with a 36-39-75 performance.

East Clinton also participated in the tournament but did not move on to the district next week.

SUMMARY

Sept 28, 2023

Division II Pipestone Sectional

@Pipestone Golf Course

TEAMS

Qualifiers: Alter 296, Clinton-Massie 313, Chaminade Julienne 332 Fenwick 349. Also, East Clinton 469

INDIVIDUALS (top five)

(1) Andy Steed, CM 34-36-70; (2) Davis Gochenouer, Alter 36-36-72; (3) TJ Kreusch, Alter 36-38-74; (3) Grady Tabar, Alter 37-37-74; (5) Owen Goodwin 36-39-75.

Also Massie: Colson Morgan 39-43-82, Evan Davidson 40-46-86, Logan Miller 44-43-87

Also East Clinton: Kaiden Roth 56-64-120, Wade Smith 66-66-132, Austin Kmatz 46-52-98, Aiden Walker 55-64-119, Gabe Stewart DQ