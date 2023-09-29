Washington Twp. Trustees change meeting date

Washington Township Trustees changed their next meeting date originally scheduled for Oct. 2. They will meet on Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at the township house located at 162 SR 350 East in Cuba.

Wilmington Parks & Recreation to meet

Wilmington Parks & Recreation will hold a regular park board meeting on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. in the Moyer Community Room in Wilmington.

Rural Water Services Council to hold business meeting

Rural Water Services Council will be holding its annual business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd, Wilmington. For additional information, contact Joseph Pheil, executive director of Ohio Rural Water Association, at (800) 589-7985.