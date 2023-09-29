WILMINGTON – As part of World Quaker Day, area Friends (Quakers) are providing a free movie at The Murphy Theatre in Wilmington at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. The general public is invited.

The 1956 drama “Friendly Persuasion” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. The father of a Quaker family in Indiana, played by Gary Cooper, begins to question his pacifist stance during the American Civil War. Meanwhile, his daughter is in love with a soldier, and her brother considers taking up arms.

Actors Anthony Perkins and Dorothy McGuire also are in the cast.

The film lasts two hours and 17 minutes. Afterward, a conversation related to the movie will be held in Charlie’s Place adjoining the lobby for those interested.