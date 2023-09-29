WHS to celebrate homecoming festivities next week

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School has announced its homecoming festivities for next week.

“From Spirit Week activities and a parade, to the traditional chili supper and big game, it’s going to be a great time to show your Hurricane pride,” said a news release from WHS.

The following days are themed for Wilmington High School’s spirit week.

Monday – onesie/PJ Day

Tuesday – Grade color day (freshman: green, sophomore: red, junior: blue, senior: pink)

Wednesday – Dress as your favorite celebrity/movie character

Thursday – West Coast vs Wild West

Friday – Orange/Black Day

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the annual homecoming parade will be held followed by a community pep rally. The parade will begin on Thorne Avenue and end at the Alumni field gate.

On Friday from 4-6:30 p.m., the 67th annual chili supper will be held in the WHS Auditeria.

The Wilmington Band program is proud to host one of the longest-running traditions in Wilmington. Everyone is invited to the traditional Band Chili Supper. Each meal is $7 and includes a bowl of chili, hot dog, applesauce or coleslaw, a dessert, and drink tickets are available from current WHS Band members, at the door, or online at wilmingtonbands.org.

The homecoming football game vs. Goshen is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

WHS Band Director Matt Spradlin is also inviting alumni band members to play with the marching band during halftime. They can register online at wilmingtonbands.org

Then on Saturday, the homecoming dance will be held at the high school.