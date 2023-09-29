Week 7 Football Final: East Clinton 35, Mississanawa Valley 0

LEES CREEK — East Clinton kicked off homecoming weekend the right way with a 35-0 win Friday night over Mississinawa Valley in a game where all three phases of the game came together.

Before the game, Peyton Spurlock and Lilly Hoskins were declared East Clintons homecoming king and queen.

The Astros began as hot as one could’ve hoped for, with Aiden Conger popping off a 59-yard touchdown scamper on just the second play from scrimmage.

The East Clinton defense was able to hold the Blackhawks on a fourth and 2. This would begin a stretch for each team struggling to get anything going offensively. Neither team scored on the next five drives.

Deep into the second quarter, however, EC was able to move all the way to the Mississinawa Valley 26. And on third and 5, following a timeout, Conger again broke loose lose for a long touchdown.

On the opening play of MV’s next drive, Noah Mess intercepted a long pass taking it back to the 15. From there, Dameon Williams punched it in two plays later making it a 21-0 ball game.

On the kickoff, EC coach Steven Olds pulled out a new trick with a perfectly placed pooch kick and Williams recovered giving the Astros’ offense another possession and all momentum.

About the kick, Olds would call it “maybe the most well executed play we’ve had all year. Lukas (Runk) kicked the ball great, coach (Scooby) Boysel put that play in this week. He deserves all the credit for that.”

A defensive pass interference call on 4th and long set EC up near the goal line and Conger was able to punch it in on the final play of the half, as the Astros pulled out to a 28-0 lead.

A 3rd down sack from Owen Roberts capped off a quick three and out for the EC defense, and on the ensuing punt, Williams secured a shifty punt return touchdown to put the Astros up 35-0 which forced a running clock.

EC maintained the lead for the rest of the game securing the 35-0 win, and moving to 3-4 on the year. They’ll find themselves back in conference play next week at home against unbeaten and state-ranked Williamsburg.