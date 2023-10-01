Brausch leads Hurricane runners at Saturday Night Lights

CENTERVILLE — Madilyn Brausch was sixth out of 218 runners at the Saturday Night Lights event at Centerville High School.
Brausch ran a course record 20:32.5 to lead the Wilmington contingent.
Oliver McDermott was 109th in a course record 18:18 in the gold race for the varsity boys.
“More progress was made with 11 PRs, 1 SB and 5 CRs across the teams,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said. “Last night was a continuation of their hard work. We are locked in for the upcoming two weeks until league and focusing on showing up, ready to compete and knock down a few mors PRs.”
Josey King was the first ROB runner to cross the line, placing 33rd with a personal best time of 14:29.2.
On the boys side, Knox Earich ran a PR 12:37.1 and was 44th to lead the young Hurricane.
SUMMARY
Saturday Night Lights
@Centerville High School
Boys Results 5K
Gold Race
(1) Addisen Kohls, Harrison 17:00.8
(109) Oliver McDermott 18:18 CR
White Race
(40) Max McCoy 19:32.8 PR
(55) Conner Walters 19:49.6 SB, CR
(57) Parker Phillips 19:52.3 PR
(83) Aiden Matheney 20:33.2 CR
(85) Sam Burt 20:35.1
(89) Wyatt Mounts 20:39.6 PR
(97) Jake Vance 20:52.9 PR, CR
(158) Gideon Hackney 23:14 PR
(190) Alex Bennett 27:19.9 PR
–
Girls Results 5K (218 runners)
(1) Abigail Torman, St Albans 19:49.6
(6) Madilyn Brausch 20:32.5 CR
(93) Kennedy Moore 23:04.7
(171) Mia Hollingsworth 25:46.8
(174) Sara Weller 25:53.6
(201) Kara Ellis 28:15.2
(218) De’ja Holley 41:40 PR
–
Boys Results 3K (343 runners)
(1) Jacob Newman , Cle YRC 10:32.5
(44) Knox Earich 12:37.1 PR
(77) Landen Davis 13:20.5 PR
(117) Brady Roe 15:05.9
(132) Bailey Oetzel 16:59.1
(133) Peyton Oetzel 17:04.5 PR
(135) Caleb Sweetman 17:07.5
–
Girls Results 3K (310 runners)
(1) Lina Kaufman, Cle YRC
(33) Josey King 14:29.2 PR
(123) Autumn Byrd 16:51.23
(140) Alia Hester 17:25
(232) Cecilia Hackney 19:48.7
(233) Hope Goins 19:50.7
(235) Jalynn Foster 19:51.95
(297) Honey Blanca-McHone 23:09.8