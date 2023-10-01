Brausch leads Hurricane runners at Saturday Night Lights

CENTERVILLE — Madilyn Brausch was sixth out of 218 runners at the Saturday Night Lights event at Centerville High School.

Brausch ran a course record 20:32.5 to lead the Wilmington contingent.

Oliver McDermott was 109th in a course record 18:18 in the gold race for the varsity boys.

“More progress was made with 11 PRs, 1 SB and 5 CRs across the teams,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said. “Last night was a continuation of their hard work. We are locked in for the upcoming two weeks until league and focusing on showing up, ready to compete and knock down a few mors PRs.”

Josey King was the first ROB runner to cross the line, placing 33rd with a personal best time of 14:29.2.

On the boys side, Knox Earich ran a PR 12:37.1 and was 44th to lead the young Hurricane.

SUMMARY

Saturday Night Lights

@Centerville High School

Boys Results 5K

Gold Race

(1) Addisen Kohls, Harrison 17:00.8

(109) Oliver McDermott 18:18 CR

White Race

(40) Max McCoy 19:32.8 PR

(55) Conner Walters 19:49.6 SB, CR

(57) Parker Phillips 19:52.3 PR

(83) Aiden Matheney 20:33.2 CR

(85) Sam Burt 20:35.1

(89) Wyatt Mounts 20:39.6 PR

(97) Jake Vance 20:52.9 PR, CR

(158) Gideon Hackney 23:14 PR

(190) Alex Bennett 27:19.9 PR

–

Girls Results 5K (218 runners)

(1) Abigail Torman, St Albans 19:49.6

(6) Madilyn Brausch 20:32.5 CR

(93) Kennedy Moore 23:04.7

(171) Mia Hollingsworth 25:46.8

(174) Sara Weller 25:53.6

(201) Kara Ellis 28:15.2

(218) De’ja Holley 41:40 PR

–

Boys Results 3K (343 runners)

(1) Jacob Newman , Cle YRC 10:32.5

(44) Knox Earich 12:37.1 PR

(77) Landen Davis 13:20.5 PR

(117) Brady Roe 15:05.9

(132) Bailey Oetzel 16:59.1

(133) Peyton Oetzel 17:04.5 PR

(135) Caleb Sweetman 17:07.5

–

Girls Results 3K (310 runners)

(1) Lina Kaufman, Cle YRC

(33) Josey King 14:29.2 PR

(123) Autumn Byrd 16:51.23

(140) Alia Hester 17:25

(232) Cecilia Hackney 19:48.7

(233) Hope Goins 19:50.7

(235) Jalynn Foster 19:51.95

(297) Honey Blanca-McHone 23:09.8