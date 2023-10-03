Broncos buck Hurricane, forge tie with Lions

MT. ORAB — Western Brown kept pace with New Richmond Tuesday with a hard-fought 25-21, 28-26, 25-18 win over Wilmington.
The SBAAC American Division loss leaves the Hurricane 10-6 overall, 4-3 in the division. Western Brown is 7-1 in league play, tied with New Richmond for first place.
“Communication and coverage killed us,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “There were moments where we played so well, we just couldn’t keep that continuous play.”
Aidynne Tippett led with 23 assists while Brynn Bryant led with 11 kills and 21 digs.
SUMMARY
Oct 2, 2023
@Western Brown High School
Broncos 3, Hurricane 0
Miya Nance 6 points 1 kill 1 dig 1 block
Lauren Diels 3 kills 1 dig 1 block
Aidynne Tippett 2 kills 23 assists 10 digs 5 points
Brynn Bryant 7 points 11 kills 1 assist 2 aces 21 digs
Lisbon Smith 5 points 8 kills 17 digs 2 blocks
Ashley Delph played but no stats
Layla Reynolds 2 points 2 aces 17 digs
Taija Walker 1 kill 4 digs
Lilly Trentman 6 points 1 kill 4 digs