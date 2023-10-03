Dear Sir,

Friday night I had the pleasure of cheering our Astros (football team) on to a well-needed victory.

I sat in the stands with many of our junior varsity parents just certain that the coach would finally play our boys. After all, the score was 35 to 0.

Why wouldn’t they?

These boys are worked just as hard as the varsity. They’ve put in the blood, sweat, and tears. They are mandated to attend the games to be “part of the team.”

We pay for tickets to watch these boys walk up and down the sidelines. We rearrange our schedule to accommodate the coach’s short notice, time changes for practices.

Could the coach spare them 5 minutes? These boys were dealt a big misjustice.

Lori Morgan

New Vienna