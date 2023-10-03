In a moment of profound reflection on Saturday, participants at the Silent Watch event stand in solemn tribute at the Veterans Memorial, dedicating their time to raise awareness for Veterans Suicide Prevention Month. Submitted photos In a moment of profound reflection on Saturday, participants at the Silent Watch event stand in solemn tribute at the Veterans Memorial, dedicating their time to raise awareness for Veterans Suicide Prevention Month. In a moment of profound reflection on Saturday, participants at the Silent Watch event stand in solemn tribute at the Veterans Memorial, dedicating their time to raise awareness for Veterans Suicide Prevention Month.

WILMINGTON — On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a heartfelt event unfolded at the corner of Walnut and Main streets, right by the Veterans Memorial in Wilmington. The annual Silent Watch, held each September, served as a poignant reminder of the importance of raising awareness for Veterans Suicide Prevention Month.

The event brought together a dedicated group of individuals, all committed to a common cause: honoring and remembering veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. Participants took turns standing vigil at the memorial, each person dedicating a 20-minute shift to stand in silence.

The event aimed to shed light on the alarming rate of suicides among veterans and offered support to those who may be struggling with mental health challenges.

Jeffrey Rollins, executive director/county veteran service officer, expressed his gratitude by saying, “It definitely turned out really well. It was great weather-wise as well. Thanks to all who supported this event as we will have it again next year.”

The Silent Watch event not only commemorated the lives lost, but also served as a reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure that veterans receive the mental health support they deserve.