Steed district runnerup, advances to state golf tournament

SPRINGBORO — After missing by a stroke of making state last year, Andy Steed left no doubt Tuesday he was heading the state tournament Oct. 13-14 at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

The Clinton-Massie junior was the tournament runnerup with a 3-under par 68 at the Division II Southwest District Boys Golf Championship at Heatherwoode Golf Course.

Alter was the runaway winner of the team portion of the tournament, scoring 6-over par (290). Wyoming was runnerup at 304 with Madeira third at 318.

Clinton-Massie was fifth overall with a 331.

Aside from Steed, Clinton-Massie posted solid scores but on this day it took just a little bit better.

Owen Goodwin had an 84 (40-44) with Logan Miller right behind at 86 (44-42). Evan Davidson had a 93 (46-47) as did Colson Morgan (47-46).

Clinton-Massie had nine hole scores 7 or more on the day, so even wiping those out would not have been good enough to overtake Madeira.

Steed and his teammates started on the back nine and made the turn at even par 35.

He was still even through five holes on the front side but then caught fire. He had two birdies on the front side but countered with two bogeys.

That get a stroke, lose a stroke on the front didn’t happen. He birdied 6, 7, parred 8 and birdied 9 to finish 3-under par 33 and earn overall runnerup medalist honors.

Finley Bartlett of Wyoming was the tournament medalist with a 4-under par 67.