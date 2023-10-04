Beam, Myers lead CM runners at CHCA Invitational

CINCINNATI — The Clinton-Massie cross country teams ran Tuesday in the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy Invitational.

Malea Beam and Hailey Myers again led Clinton-Massie. Beam was 12th in the girls race while Myers ran 14th.

SUMMARY

Oct 3, 2023

@CHCA Invitational

HS Girls (122 runners)

Malea Beam 12th 21:49; Hailey Myers 14th 22:02; Jillian Arledge 41st 24:05; Shelby Robinson 47th 24:27; Georgia Black 62nd 25:37; Kaylee Ramsey 64th 25:55; Dakota Cartner 75th 27:04

Team Results 5th out of 13

HS Boys (193 runners)

Laith Latif 159th 25:45

MS Girls (316 runners)

Makenna Bennington 87th 15:07; Lylah Corbin 177th 17:04

MS Boys (431 runners)

Joey Sweet 136th 13:26; Jack Clark 181st 13:53; Charles Seesing 347th 17:34; Luke Robinson 363rd 18:02 (PR); Cy Franks 393rd 19:24; Jaxon Kemplin 416th 22:02; Kaleb Hodges 430th 26:09

Team Results 19th out of 22