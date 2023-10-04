Kathy Wilson and her family at East Clinton Tuesday night. East Clinton varsity players Karsyn Jamison and Makayla Seaman. The East Clinton High School volleyball players and Kathy Wilson. The East Clinton Middle School volleyball players and Kathy Wilson.

East Clinton held its annual Volley for the Cure volleyball match Tuesday night. East Clinton Middle School custodian Kathy Wilson was honored and more than $3,000 raised to her continue her fight against cancer. Wilson was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. The money was raised through T-shirt sales, bake sale, silent auction, 50-50 raffle and donations. Anyone wishing to donate should contact the East Clinton athletic department. East Clinton won the thrilling match with Blanchester 25-11, 21-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-13.