East Clinton held its annual Volley for the Cure volleyball match Tuesday night. East Clinton Middle School custodian Kathy Wilson was honored and more than $3,000 raised to her continue her fight against cancer. Wilson was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. The money was raised through T-shirt sales, bake sale, silent auction, 50-50 raffle and donations. Anyone wishing to donate should contact the East Clinton athletic department. East Clinton won the thrilling match with Blanchester 25-11, 21-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-13.