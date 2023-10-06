Brendan Crothers — Photo by Elizabeth Clark Aubrey Stevens — Photo by Elizabeth Clark Hayden Phillips — Photo by Elizabeth Clark Kaci Grillot — Photo by Elizabeth Clark Isabella Eckardt — Photo by Elizabeth Clark Dylan Arnold — Photo by Elizabeth Clark Elyon Hackamann and Sawyer Foose — Photo by Elizabeth Clark Jackson Seabaugh — Photo by Elizabeth Clark Kaylyn Deaton — Photo by Elizabeth Clark Nikolas Gates and Jacob George — Photo by Elizabeth Clark

BLANCHESTER — East Clinton’s Kaylyn Deaton won the rain-soaked Blanchester Invitational cross country meet Thursday on the BHS campus.

“The rain wouldn’t hold off for the races, so the Astros made the best of a soggy situation,” coach Josh Simmons said.

Deaton led the girls race from start to finish, Simmons said.

The EC boys, led by Dylan Arnold, were runnersup to Miami Trace in the team standings. Arnold was second overall.

Blanchester coach Jacob Keller said despite the rain the three BHS girls (Aubrey Stevens, Kaci Grillot, Savannah Haggerty) “all pushed through to their highest place of the year.”

SUMMARY

Oct 5, 2023

Blanchester Invitational

@Blanchester High School

Boys 5k Race (23 runners)

(1) Eli Fliehman (MT) 17:29.9; (2) Dylan Arnold (EC) 19:40.8; (3) Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 19:42 PR; (5) Landon Kaun (EC) 20:03.4 PR; (8) Jacob George (EC) 20:33.8 PR; (10) Nikolas Gates (EC) 21:04.3; (12) Colton Brockman (EC) 22:08.7; (13) Sawyer Foose (EC) 22:12.6 PR; (17) Elyon Hackmann (EC) 24:30.6; (18) Brendan Crothers (Blan) 25:41.3; (19) Hayden Phillips (Blan) 25:44.5; (22) Max Gulley (EC) 31:57.6

Girls 5k Race (13 runners)

(1) Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 2210.5; (3) Isabella Eckardt (EC) 26:38.2 PR; (5) Aubrey Stevens (Blan) 28:14; (8) Kaci Grillot (Blan) 34:24; (11) Savannah Haggerty (Blan) 36:36.8

Boys 2 Mile Run (51 runners)

(1) Stanley McCoy (Lov) 11:57; (33) Landon Abt (Blan) 14:36.8; (35) Liam Glass (EC) 14:43.5 PR; (48) Christian Miller (Blan) 19:45.8

Girls 2 Mile Run (30 runners)

(1) Brynleigh Scherman (Lov) 12:33.3