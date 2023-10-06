CLINTON COUNTY — Mayoral elections and multiple issues will be on the various ballots in Clinton County at the Nov. 7 general election.

Issues

Among the 11 issues listed on the Clinton County Board of Elections website, only three will be on all ballots throughout the county. Two are state-wide issues and one is for the county.

Clinton County residents will vote on a proposed tax levy. According to the Board of Elections website, the levy will be used for “the purpose of Supporting the Child Protective Unit of Clinton County Department of Job and Family Services in providing care, protection, and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children.”

It would be at a rate “not exceeding” 1.1 mills for each $1 of taxable value. This would go for five years with the first payment being due in 2024.

Other issues for specific ballots include a referendum on the Village of Blanchester ordinance proposing a 1% levy on income for maintaining the village’s police department.

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire District has a proposed renewal and increase tax levy. According to the Board of Elections website, the renewal is of 3.46 mills and an increase 3.04 mills of “each $1 of taxable value to constitute a tax for the Benefit of the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMA District.” The money would go towards maintaining fire equipment, the station, and payments.

The two state issues include Issue 1, an abortion rights amendment, which would enshrine reproductive rights into the Ohio Constitution. Issue 2 would legalize marijuana for recreational usage for adults who are 21 or older.

Mayoral Elections

Wilmington, Clarksville, Midland, New Vienna, Lynchburg, and Harveysburg will either have new mayors or the same mayor following their respective elections.

After defeating incumbent Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth in the Republican primary, Pat Haley will face off against independent candidate Jason Stoops.

The Village of Harveysburg will see Christian Foster or Jonathan Funk be elected as mayor, while the incumbent mayor — Richard Verga — has decided to run for Harveysburg Council instead.

The incumbent mayors of Clarksville and Midland will go up against members of the village council. Mayor John Neeley, of Clarksville, is up against council member Noni Wood, while Midland Mayor John Burris and council member Jeffrey Zimmerman vie for the seat.

In New Vienna, incumbent mayor Kathi Stone will go up against local Chris Kairn. Lynchburg Mayor James Burton is also facing local resident, Terry Burden.

Other contested elections

Outside the mayoral elections, the only contested races are the Blanchester Village Council, Harveysburg Village Council, Jefferson Township Trustee, and Wilmington City Schools Board of Education.

For the two council seats in Blanchester, John Hill (R) was the only candidate to file before the deadline. Three others would later file as write-in candidates — Verona Sester, Mark Wells, and incumbent member Don Gephart.

Four candidates are vying for the two seats on the Wilmington City School Board. The candidates include Bill Davis, Elaine Silverstrim, Bill Liermann, and incumbent Kevin Snarr.

As mentioned earlier, Harveysburg Mayor Verga, instead of running for reelection, will be running for one of the two council seats against Mark Tipton and Patrick Bennett.

For Jefferson Township, Matthew Hibbs and AJ Wisby are vying for the seat held by outgoing trustee Robert Stroud.

For more information on candidates, the issues, and other election questions, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/clinton/ or call 937-382-3537.

The deadline for voter registration is Tuesday, Oct. 10. Early in-person voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574