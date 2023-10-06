Week 8 Football Final: Wilmington 33, Goshen 14

WILMINGTON — After spotting Goshen 14 points, Wilmington rallied with 33 unanswered points to secure a 33-14 Homecoming win Friday night at Alumni Field.

Wilmington botched two kickoffs in the opening minutes of the game and trailed 14-0 with 8:59 to play in the first period.

A calm Hurricane squad road the powerful offensive line to 341 rushing yards and Aiden Price scored three touchdowns on the ground while the defense was coming up with four interceptions in grounding the Warriors after a fast start.

WHS head coach Ryan Evans lamented 17 penalties and the early kick receive woes following the game, knowing teams that win from this point in the season and into the playoffs don’t generally make those kinds of mistakes.

Caydn Denniston rushed for 196 yards on 28 attempts and Price had 100 on 14 rushes.

Wilmington interceptions were by Michael Brown Jr., Zane Smith, Eli Stewart and Jesse Keith. Jelani Hunter, the Homecoming King, blocked a Goshen punt.

SUMMARY

Oct 6, 2023

@Alumni Field

Wilmington 33, Goshen 14

G^14^0^0^0^^14

W^7^12^8^6^^33

SCORING

First Quarter

G: Kash Keitz 48 yard pass from Logan Haley (Zane Jimison PAT) 11:47

G: Corbin Miller 6 yard pass from Logan Haley (Zane Jimison PAT) 8:59

W: Aiden Price 1 yard run (Jon Custis PAT) 4:47

Second Quarter

W: Aiden Price 7 yard run (PAT failed) 4:44

W: Aiden Price 4 yard run (Conversion failed) 1:22

Third Quarter

W: Caydn Denniston 8 yard run (Bryson Schutte run) 4:43

Fourth Quarter

W: Caydn Denniston 8 yard run (Conversion failed) 6:13

STATISTICS

Will be updated