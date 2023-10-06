Week 8 Football Final: Clinton-Massie 63, Western Brown 14

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie kicked off its homecoming weekend with an electric 63-14 win over the Western Brown Broncos Friday night at Frank Irelan Field.

The No. 1 ranked Falcons moved to 8-0 on the season and gained a bit of revenge following last year’s defeat to the Broncos.

Before the game, lineman Justin Beekman was named Homecoming King and star wrestler Kaylee Ramsey was named Queen.

Irelan field was buzzing to begin the game and the Massie special teams provided a big play, blocking a punt to setup a 27-yard short field for the Massie offense.

Two plays into the possession, Logan Chesser took an outside run inside the 10 and then two plays later, Chesser punched it in for a 7-0 lead.

A sack from Carter Martin on the next drive led to a quick three and out. In equally quick fashion, Chesser took the opening play of the ensuring drive 59 yards for his second score.

The CM defense saw more of the same the next drive, getting the Broncos offense to 4th and 2 and Brighton Rodman closed out the drive with a sack. On the second straight series, CM scored on its first play, this time a 20 yard pass from Kaden Zantene to senior receiver Miles Theetge making it 21-0.

About his QB-WR duo, CM coach Dan McSurley said, “Kaden threw in the pocket really nice. Miles Theetge looks dynamite as a receiver, so obviously if you’re gonna play that kind of defense against us, we got the guys that’ll burn you down, and Kaden hit him today.”

Jayden Parker was able to take WB into CM territory for the first time in the game, but Ty Clutter intercepted a ball tipped at the line and the Falcons took over again. It was the first of five interceptions in the game for the Clinton-Massie defense.

Zantene then threw his second straight deep ball to Theetge but it came up just short. However, Chesser punched it in on the very next play for his third touchdown of the game, putting the Falcons up 28-0 before the first quarter ended.

WB was able to score on the next drive on a keeper from the 2 by QB Brady Sutton to make it 28-6.

CM’s offense remained unfazed, though, as Peyton Warren took a rush 32 yards on the opening play and Logan Chesser scored from 25 yards out utilizing an excellent hurdle that got the crowd jumping, but the move was illegal and the score wiped out. But not for long. Warren took the very next play 33 yards to put the points back on the board, making it 35-6.

More interceptions from the CM defense set up long touchdowns from Warren and Jack Elkins (2) to put the Falcons up 56-6 at the halfway mark, making the game all but over.

CM scored on every possession of the first half.

The game went to a rolling clock for the second half and the Falcons closed it out 63-14 moving to 8-0 and taking sole possession of first place in the SBAAC American division. The Falcons travel to Batavia next week.

When asked his message for CM students following the big homecoming win, McSurley said with a laugh, “I told em’ not to twerk at the dance. Respect the program, respect the team, don’t make us look bad, that’s about it.”

SUMMARY

Oct 6, 2023

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 63, Western Brown 14

CM^28^28^0^7^^63

WB^0^6^0^8^^14

SCORING

First Quarter

CM: Logan Chesser 3 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Logan Chesser 59 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Miles Theetge 19 yard pass from Kaden Zantene (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Logan Chesser 5 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Second Quarter

WB: Brady Sutton 2 yard run (Conversion failed)

CM: Peyton Warren 33 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Peyton Warren 46 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM Jack Elkins 77 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

CM: Jack Elkins 15 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

CM: Miles Theetge 55 yard interception return (AJ Brewer PAT)

WB: Isaiah Smith 12 yard pass from Brady Sutton (Lucas Powell run)

STATISTICS

First Downs: WB-19, CM-15

Rushing: WB (15-23) Lucas Powell 4-14-0, Elijah Valdez 4-12-0, Brady Sutton 7-(-3)-0; CM (28-375) Peyton Warren 4-124-2, Logan Chesser 9-104-3, Jack Elkins 2-92-2, Mason Martini 2-23-0, Bret Gray 4-14-0, Eli Muterspaw 4-9-0, Liam Lamb 1-6-0, Cooper Carmack 1-3-0, Ty Martin 1-0

Passing: WB (29-45-5, 248 yards) Sutton 29-45-5, 248; CM (2-2-0, 47 yards) Kaden Zantene 2-2-0, 47 yards

Receiving: WB (29-248) Isaiah Smith 12-118-1, Lucas Powell 8-66-0, Jayden Parker 4-23-0, Matthew Osborne 2-21-0, Austin Sandefur 1-11-0, Brayden Harmon 1-5-0, Elijah Valdez 1-4-0; CM (2-47) Miles Theetge 2-47-1

Penalties: WB 7-50, CM 6-62

Tackles: Ty Clutter 2, Miles Theetge 2, Hunter Monds 5, Nolan Phipps 4.5, Cooper Carmack 5, Carter Martin 1, Peyton Brewer 6, Eli Ruther 3.5, Tristen Trampler 4.5, Brendan Musser 1, Brighton Rodman 5.5

Interceptions: Cooper Carmack 1, Hunter Monds 1, Miles Theetge 2, Ty Clutter 1