Clinton Co. Municipal Court report

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15:

• Joseph Howland, 37, of Hillsboro, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $340 court costs. Howland must take part in four years of non-reporting probation.

• Lori Mulligan, 43, of Dayton, O.V.I., trespassing, sentenced to 210 days in jail (194 days suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $340 court costs. Mulligan must take part in supervised probation, must not consume alcohol or drugs while on probation, get a drug/alcohol assessment, and have no contact with the incident location. ALS vacated. Additional charges of no license and failure to control were dismissed.

• Andrew Jones, 31, theft, obstructing official business, sentenced to 187 days in jail (173 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $340 court costs. Jones must take part in four years of non-reporting probation and pay $15 in restitution. A second obstruction charge was dismissed.

• Christopher Anspach, 20, of Blanchester, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Anspach must take part in supervised probation.

• Alicia Bennett, 36, of Hillsboro, criminal damages, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (76 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $340 court costs. Bennett must take part in supervised probation and keep restitution open for 30 days, according to court records.

• Kyland Jones, 27, of Martinsville, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Jones must take part in supervised probation, get an alcohol/drug assessment follow-up, and take a batterers course.

• Brenda Wallen, 57, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from Aug. 12, 2023-Aug. 11, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Wallen must take part in non-reporting probation and take a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. Driving privileges granted effective immediately. ALS vacated.

• Charles Wheeler, 62, of Leesburg, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Sept. 13, 2023-Sept. 12, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Wheeler must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective September 28. A hit-skip charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Carlton Greene, 57, of Leesburg, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Greene must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A driving under suspension charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Charles Rust, 58, of Columbus, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Rust must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Timothy Rowley, 28, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (ten days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Rowley must take part in supervised probation. A second drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Duane Myers, 47, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Myers must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, take part in an alcohol/drug assessment and any follow-up.

• David Lloyd, 28, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Lloyd must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victim, take an alcohol and drug assessment and follow-up, and take a batterers course. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Hibbs, 41, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Hibbs must take part in one year of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the incident location or the victim. A criminal mischief charge was dismissed.

• Richard Matthews, 41, assault, sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $170 court costs.

• Vinit Patel, 21, of Beavercreek, reckless operation, license suspended from Sept. 12, 2023-March 12, 2024, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Driving privileges granted. A speeding charge was dismissed.

• Christina Stover, 32, of Highland, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Leeanne Kunkle, 37, of Pleasant Plain, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Bryan Shepherd, 30, of Wilmington, driving under the influence-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Shepherd.

• Tanner Romanyak, 26, of Pataskala, going 111 in a 65, fined $65, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Romanyak.

• Ethan Owen, 19, of Walton, Kentucky, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Owen.

• Justin Puckett, 35, of Mount Sterling, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Puckett.

• Eric Guo, 20, of Middletown, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Guo.

• Brandon Peery, 42, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Peery.

• Deanna Murphy, 54, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed. Murphy must write a letter of apology.

• Brian McGuire, 41, of Blanchester, criminal mischief. Sentencing stayed.

