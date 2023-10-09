Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school. John Hamilton | News Journal Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school. John Hamilton | News Journal Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school. John Hamilton | News Journal Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school. John Hamilton | News Journal Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school. John Hamilton | News Journal Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school. John Hamilton | News Journal

Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school.

Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school.

Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school.

Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school.

Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school.

Before Wilmington High School’s homecoming football game on Friday, locals supported the WHS Marching Band with the annual chili supper at the high school.