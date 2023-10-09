Editor,

At a local coffee shop, a question was asked, “Why are young people not voting?” One thought was that they only read the acrimonious headlines purveying all politicians as crooked or corrupt. What they fail to realize is that politics involves every aspect of life from birth to death.

Issues such as climate change, abortion, student loans, LGBTQ issues, mass shootings, recreational marijuana, equal pay, voting rights and gerrymandering may interest some voters.

Two of these issues, abortion and recreational marijuana, are on the November ballot.

Regardless of your age, or position on the issue, if you are interested in an issue, research the position of both political parties and their candidates, then VOTE on Nov.7.

Donald Spurling

Wilmington, Ohio