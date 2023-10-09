Susan Jacobs, nurse volunteer, prepares to vaccinate Board of Health chairperson, Terri Thobaben, at a recent Clinton County Health District drive-thru vaccination clinic. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Health District (CCHD) and its community partners will host the next “drive-thru” style flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m.

The clinic location is in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Entrance to the parking lot is through the main gate located at 958 W. Main St. in Wilmington. Individuals are asked to pre-register for a vaccination time slot at this link: https://cchdscheduler.timetap.com/#/ .

This CCHD clinic is supported by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, and Engineer’s Office along with community volunteers. CCHD thanks the Clinton County Agricultural Society for providing this year’s host location.

For ages 12-plus years, vaccines available at these “drive thru” clinics are both influenza (flu) and COVID-19. Flu vaccines available include the high dose vaccine for those ages 65-plus years. The COVID-19 vaccine available will be the Pfizer brand. (It is uncertain when the Moderna brand of COVID-19 vaccine will be available due to supply chain issues.)

Some additional details:

Updated COVID-19 vaccine is available after two months from last COVID-19 vaccination.

Both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine may be taken at the same time.

Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

Future “Drive Thru” Clinics: Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. Pre-registration for appointments on these dates will soon be available here: https://cchdscheduler.timetap.com/#/ .

Other Clinics This Week Include:

Tuesday —Village of Sabina, Sabina Senior Center and The Cove-Sabina Church of Christ.

Thursday — Custom Molded Products, both AM and PM shifts.

Those Clinton County residents who are not comfortable with online scheduling may call the CCHD office at (937) 382-3829 for assistance with scheduling an appointment. Citizens may also stop by our office in person for scheduling assistance too.

Please visit the CCHD website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict. For the latest updates, follow it on its social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.