WCS levy to appear on Nov. ballot

WILMINGTON — Wilmington City School District officials said they are hoping to find support this time around on their school levy.

According to the Clinton County Board of Elections, the school district will have a proposed income tax on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

If approved by the voters, the levy will tax 1% on the earned income of “individuals residing in the school district” for five years starting at the beginning of 2024. The money would be used to help pay for current expenses.

Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady told the News Journal that he is stressing to voters that the previous levy expired at the end of 2022 and the levy that failed at the May election was a traditional income tax levy.

“The levy on the November ballot is an Earned Income Tax, which does not tax retirement income, interest, dividends, capital gains, or social security,” said Brady, citing the Ohio Department of Taxation’s web page on school income tax.

On the Wilmington City Schools’ website, administrators put together information about the levy highlighting details about it and their answers to questions they’ve been frequently asked.

The levy is estimated to generate $5 million annually and without this new levy, the district may face “an average deficit” equaling the same amount, according to the website.

One section indicates what the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education believes will happen if the levy should fail. According to the board, these include implementing staff reduction, increasing class sizes, school fees, and pay-to-participate fees.

One affected area highlighted in particular was a reduction in transportation. This could include increasing the walking zone to two miles, eliminating bussing for ninth-12th graders, and reducing bussing for extra-curricular activities.

As to where the funds would go if the levy is approved, the website highlights it would go toward student programs and services, transportation, security, extracurriculars, staffing, and building maintenance.

For more information about the levy, visit wilmingtoncityschools.com/departments/treasurer/levy/#gsc.tab=0

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574