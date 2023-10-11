Down 0-9 in second set, East Clinton rallies for thrilling JV win

WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton defeated Williamsburg Tuesday night 25-18, 30-28 in junior varsity volleyball action.
In the second set, East Clinton trailed 9-9 but battled back to pull out a thrilling win.
“They put 100 percent effort, determination and had an amazing win against a really tough team,” East Clinton coach Lorrie Arnold said.
The Astros will play their last home match against Bethel-Tate Thursday night.
EC leaders were Kaylin Childers eight kills, Kenzi Terrell 11 assists, Makayla Seaman 10 serves, Kaylee Terrell seven digs and 11 passes.
SUMMARY
Oct 10, 2023
@Williamsburg High School
Astros 2, Wildcats 1
Carla Hurtado 1 pass
Taylor Brown 4 kills, 1 serve, 1 pass
Haley Carroll 6 passes
Kaylin Childers 8 kills
Sahara Tate 1 kill, 6 serves, 1 ace, 2 digs, 3 passes
Taylynn Spurlock 1 assist, 4 serves, 1 ace
Makayla Seaman 4 kills, 10 serves, 2 aces, 3 digs, 4 passes
Kaylee Terrell 3 kills, 3 assists, 7 serves, 7 digs, 11 passes
Kenzi Terrell 3 kills, 11 assists, 7 serves, 1 ace, 1 dig, 2 passes