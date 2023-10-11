Early settlers in Clinton County

The 1882 Clinton County History contains many mini-histories of early families. As we read about some of these families, we begin to understand the diversity of some of the early settlers and perhaps can find a familiar family name that is still part of Clinton County or perhaps lurks in our memories. Do you remember any of these names?

Asher Curles was a farmer in Westboro. He was born in Brown County June 21, 1837. He was educated at the Normal School in Lebanon. During the Civil War he was in Company I, Sixteenth Regiment Ohio Volunteer Infantry and was chosen First Lieutenant of his regiment. In 1869 and 1870 he served as superintendent of the Westboro schools. Many may be more familiar with the spelling of Curliss or Curless as the family name.

Philip Farquhar was a farmer near Oakland and was born Feb. 10, 1828 in Chester Township. In May of 1960 he married Elizabeth Craig. He was a member of the Friends Society and in 1879 was elected Township Trustee. He served in that position for a number of years.

John Carman was a medical doctor in Martinsville. He had been born near Port William on Sept. 23, 1821. He attended the Eclectic Medical College of Cincinnati, Ohio and graduated with honors. He married Margaret Moon, daughter of Joseph R. and Eleanor Moon who were very early settlers.

Cyrus Linton was a grocer and pioneer dealer in grain and coal. He had been born April 17, 1825 on Todd’s Fork in Union Township. He was a weaver and a surveyor and served as a county surveyor for many years. He owned a grocery store near the depot of the C & MVRR [Cincinnati and Muskingum Valley Railroad which became part of the Pennsylvania Railroad – the bike path through Wilmington]. He was politically active and served as county commissioner, several terms as trustee, and eight years as a councilman of Wilmington.

Dr. George R. Conard was a physician in New Vienna. He had been born in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Jan. 5, 1842 and was the son of Benjamin and Eliza (Roberts) Conard. Mr. Conard was a Hicksite Quaker and served for many years as a township trustee. On Sept. 9, 1861 he enlisted as a private in Company A, Forty-ninth Ohio Volunteer Infantry. He was injured at the battle of Shiloh and suffered from gangrene and other illnesses. He was still using crutches when he entered Miami University at Oxford and graduated in 1863. He passed the Army Board of Medical Examiners test and received a position with the military.

Patrick Grogan was a farmer near Ogden. Mr. Grogan had been born in Ireland March 17, 1830. His family sailed from the port of Liverpool and after an ocean-crossing of about seven weeks landed in New Orleans. They then came up the Mississippi River to Cincinnati. It is recorded that he owned a farm of 134 acres in Adams Township which testifies to his hard work and determination to succeed.

Joseph T. Arnold lived in Port William and manufactured boots and shoes. His father had been born in Virginia. Joseph’s business became very successful and it became necessary to hire additional help. This would probably testify to the skill of his abilities. He married Rebecca McVey and this union produced eight children. Both were members of the Methodist Episcopal Church and were active in “all religious and moral enterprises.” In August of 1862 Mr. Arnold enlisted in Company D, Seventy-ninth Ohio Volunteer Infantry and on July 20, 1863 lost his right eye in battle.

Charles Barnard Slater of Blanchester was the third son of James and Charlotte (Cullen) Slater. He was born in Sheffield, England where he learned the milling trade. He came to the United States in 1857. Mr. Slater seemed to have a “roaming soul” and traveled widely. For a period of time, he was in Tennessee and felt for personal safety he must join the Confederate military. His real goal was to escape from a “lost cause” and get to the North. He finally arrived at Blanchester where at one period he was suspected of being a deserter from the raid of John Morgan. He was suspected as perhaps being a spy and was kept under strict surveillance for an extended period.