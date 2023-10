Hurricane ends four-match skid with win over Vikings

CINCINNATI — In a bounce-back match, Wilmington defeated Princeton 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 Wednesday night in a non-league match.

The Hurricane (12-9) “played much better,” coach Stephanie Reveal said. The win ends a four-match losing streak for Wilmington, who had not won since Sept. 28.

Princeton is 4-14.

Wilmington will host Goshen Thursday and honor the team’s seniors.

“We go into (Thursday’s) match for senior night with some much-needed momentum,” Reveal said.

WHS leaders were Lisbon Smith 12 points and five aces; Aidynne Tippett 24 assists, Brynn Bryant eight kills and 15 digs; and Taija Walker two blocks.

SUMMARY

Oct 11, 2023

@Princeton High School

Hurricane 3, Vikings 0

Miya Nance 3 points 6 kills 1 block

Lauren Diels 2 kills 1 dig

Aidynne Tippett 10 points 24 assists 1 ace 4 digs

Brynn Bryant 4 points 8 kills 1 assist 3 aces 15 digs

Lisbon Smith 12 points 7 kills 5 aces 9 digs

Ashley Delph 1 kills 1 block

Layla Reynolds 8 points 1 kills 3 aces 6 digs

Taija Walker 2 blocks

Lilly Trentman 6 points 1 kill 6 digs