Clinton Co. Municipal Court reports

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 18 and Sept. 21:

• Shawna Clark, 43, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (one days suspended), find $250, assessed $170 court costs. Clark must take part in supervised probation.

• Sondra Leasher, 53, of Midland, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Leasher must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $156.78 in restitution. Two drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed.

• Obie Harris, 66, of Blanchester, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Harris must take part in three years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and left-of-center violation were dismissed.

• Delilah Williams, 42, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Williams must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Eric Huth, 25, of Cincinnati, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Huth must complete a three-day non-residential residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS fine. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge.

• Hiawatha Baker, 49, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Baker must take part in 16 hours of community service.

• Devon Harolson, 18, of Chattanooga, marijuana possession, assessed $170 court costs.

• John George Jr., 35, of Blanchester. Three counts of child endangerment were dismissed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574