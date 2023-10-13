Members of the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington on a Sunday morning in September. Submitted photo

The Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, founded in 1823, is celebrating its 200th year this October.

The church has created eight videos of current church members reflecting on church events in their lifetimes. These videos are shown after Sunday morning services each Sunday in October. They can also be viewed on the church website, www.pcwilmington.org (on the About Us page).

In 1830, the church erected its first building on the corner of Mulberry and Locust streets. That building served until a new, larger building was built in 1890 on the same lot. In 1965, the church built a new building on Randolph Street in the new Southridge subdivision. The Randolph Street building served until the congregation outgrew it.

In the year 2000, the present home of the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington was built in the Timber Glen subdivision.

The church began its bicentennial year by setting a goal to pay off the mortgage on its current building by October of 2023. The campaign started in April, but ended early in August because the goal of paying off the mortgage had been met. Approximately $160,000 was raised in five months by the generosity of its members.

The celebration month began with bagpipers on the first Sunday of October to pay tribute to the church’s Scottish heritage. A bicentennial luncheon, the last Sunday of October, will close the celebration.

The church is creating a time capsule to commemorate its 200th year. Members are asked to bring in artifacts for the time capsule to be sealed into the building in the 200th year.