Earich, King top county runners in SBAAC junior high races

WILMINGTON — Knox Earich of Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School was the top county runner Saturday in the SBAAC Junior High Cross Country Championships at Wilmington College.

Earich was sixth overall with a time of 12:32. Joey Sweet was Clinton-Massie’s first runner, placing 23rd in 13:41. Liam Glass ran 15:41 for East Clinton while Christian Miller ran 20:34 for Blanchester.

On the girls side, Joey King of Wilmington was 11th in 14:49, Makenna Bennington of Clinton-Massie 13th in 14:56. Blanchester and East Clinton did not have any runners in the girls race.

Batavia was the overall boys team champion while Western Brown won the girls team title. Landon Hall of Western Brown (11:32) and Allie Tolle (Georgetown) were the individual race champions.

SUMMARY

Oct 14, 2023

SBAAC Cross Country Championships

@Wilmington College

Boys Results

Teams

Batavia 37, Western Brown 72, New Richmond 82, Georgetown 85, Bethel-Tate 140, Goshen 141, Wilmington 185, Clinton-Massie 188

Individuals

(1) Landon Hall, wb, 11:32; (6) Knox Earich, wilm, 12:32; (23) Joey Sweet, cm, 13:41; (43) Jack Clark, cm, 14:35; (47) Brady Roe, wilm, 14:48; (50) Cayden Patton, cm, 14:57; (65) Liam Glass, ec, 15:41; (66) Jaxon Kemplin, cm, 15:49; (70) Bailey Oetzel, wilm, 16:19; (74) Caleb Sweetman, wilm, 16:28; (78) Charles Seesing, cm, 16:59; (84) Peyton Oetzel, wilm, 18:08; (86) Cy Franks, cm, 18:21; (91) Christian Miller, blan, 20:34; (93) Kaleb Hodges, cm, 21:41

Girls Results

Teams

Western Brown 62, Bethel-Tate 73, Georgetown 77, Goshen 95, New Richmond 96, Batavia 128, Wilmington 157

Individuals

(1) Allie Tolle, geo, 12:51; (11) Josey King, wilm, 14:49; (13) Makenna Bennington, cm, 14:56; (37) Elliot Conarroe, wilm, 16:20; (39) Lylah Corbin, cm, 16:27; (44) Autumn Boyd, wilm, 16:47; (47) Hope Goins, wilm, 17:12; (51) Alia Hester, wilm, 17:22; (61) Cecilia Hackney, wilm, 20:38